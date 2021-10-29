$30.98 Million in Sales Expected for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will announce $30.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.50 million. CEVA posted sales of $24.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year sales of $118.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.50 million to $120.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $134.82 million, with estimates ranging from $131.60 million to $139.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CEVA.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CEVA. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

Shares of CEVA opened at $45.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.77. CEVA has a 52-week low of $36.92 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.07, a PEG ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,092,000 after acquiring an additional 57,502 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after acquiring an additional 16,694 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 434,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,572,000 after acquiring an additional 47,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,160,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEVA (CEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.