$321.98 Million in Sales Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will announce $321.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $319.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $324.40 million. Hancock Whitney posted sales of $320.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HWC. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

HWC stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.71.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

