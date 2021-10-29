3,601,810 Shares in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Bought by Amundi

Amundi acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,601,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,373,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.35% of Baker Hughes as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 104.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 92,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,984,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,119,000 after buying an additional 52,218 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 11.5% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 140,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $14,121,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,010,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,337 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $355,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $729,511.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,803,373 shares of company stock worth $1,256,891,526 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

NYSE:BKR opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -845.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.96. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $27.66.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.