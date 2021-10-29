36,100 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,909,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Carlisle Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total transaction of $13,908,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.01, for a total value of $2,094,177.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,429.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,271 shares of company stock valued at $29,999,092. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSL. Loop Capital raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.71.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $224.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.30. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.68 and a 52-week high of $232.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.18%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

