$387.74 Million in Sales Expected for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to post sales of $387.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $386.00 million to $389.47 million. Kforce reported sales of $365.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $403.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.31 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $64.42 on Friday. Kforce has a 12 month low of $33.98 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $233,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,808 shares of company stock valued at $4,722,285 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 21.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 9.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 49.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 19,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

