40,687 Shares in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRCT. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,819,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,868,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,916,000. 8.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Cricut stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $334.49 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 34,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $988,376.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 579,117 shares in the company, valued at $16,446,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $41,385,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,420,173 shares of company stock worth $97,224,841 and have sold 141,116 shares worth $3,993,625.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

