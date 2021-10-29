45,943 Shares in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,943 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,146,000. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Cullen/Frost Bankers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 114,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,788,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth about $426,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.60. 540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,052. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.95 and a 12 month high of $132.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.44.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

