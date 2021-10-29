$5.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will report sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.40 billion and the lowest is $3.95 billion. Steel Dynamics reported sales of $2.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year sales of $18.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.54 billion to $18.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.58 billion to $18.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $4,490,289.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 452,763 shares of company stock worth $31,098,981. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,941,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,605,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,286,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,263,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,495,000 after buying an additional 83,186 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 125.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,387,000 after buying an additional 3,957,441 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,123,000 after buying an additional 89,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

STLD opened at $65.49 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.33. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

