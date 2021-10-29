60,290 Shares in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,290 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.23% of Extraction Oil & Gas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $2,021,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $1,680,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $2,456,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $12,678,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:XOG opened at $64.39 on Friday. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $69.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.76.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.