$62.33 Million in Sales Expected for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will post sales of $62.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.11 million and the highest is $62.70 million. PROS reported sales of $61.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full year sales of $252.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $251.60 million to $253.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $281.26 million, with estimates ranging from $269.50 million to $301.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. PROS had a negative return on equity of 76.80% and a negative net margin of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.62 million.

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $30.57 on Friday. PROS has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PROS by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in PROS by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,859,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,519,000 after acquiring an additional 473,337 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PROS by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PROS by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,847,000 after acquiring an additional 54,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PROS by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 185,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,803 shares during the last quarter.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

