$64.37 Million in Sales Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will report $64.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.80 million to $70.62 million. Sunnova Energy International posted sales of $38.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year sales of $237.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $229.00 million to $255.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $343.41 million, with estimates ranging from $324.10 million to $384.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

NOVA stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.34. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

In related news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $1,300,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,437. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth $54,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

