$690.05 Million in Sales Expected for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to announce $690.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $660.30 million to $719.80 million. Overstock.com reported sales of $731.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year sales of $2.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Overstock.com.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

OSTK has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 33,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $93.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.05. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $112.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 4.41.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Overstock.com (OSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.