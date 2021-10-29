$71.29 Million in Sales Expected for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will announce sales of $71.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.00 million. Peoples Bancorp posted sales of $51.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year sales of $238.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $235.19 million to $242.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $288.91 million, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $295.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 24.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $630.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.94. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $31,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,007.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,343. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 91,583.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 211.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

