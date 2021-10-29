$781.21 Million in Sales Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will post sales of $781.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $785.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $779.22 million. Grocery Outlet posted sales of $764.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GO shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of GO opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of -0.22. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $47,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $150,500. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Amundi bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

