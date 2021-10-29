$799.24 Million in Sales Expected for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will report $799.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $790.00 million to $808.90 million. Franchise Group reported sales of $550.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $862.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.09 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.51. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franchise Group (FRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.