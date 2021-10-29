$799.24 Million in Sales Expected for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will report $799.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $790.00 million to $808.90 million. Franchise Group reported sales of $550.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Franchise Group.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $862.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.09 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.51. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franchise Group (FRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.