$8.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) will report sales of $8.58 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.16 billion. Exelon reported sales of $8.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year sales of $32.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.95 billion to $35.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $32.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.79 billion to $36.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Exelon by 39.5% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 191,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 54,290 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 47,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 1.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Exelon by 4.5% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.74. Exelon has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

