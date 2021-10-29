$841.03 Million in Sales Expected for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will post $841.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $844.82 million and the lowest is $835.68 million. Echo Global Logistics posted sales of $754.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year sales of $3.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $985.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ECHO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barrington Research lowered Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Echo Global Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $48.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

