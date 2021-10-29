$87.56 Million in Sales Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will announce sales of $87.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.40 million to $89.40 million. OceanFirst Financial reported sales of $84.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year sales of $359.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $357.62 million to $361.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $375.07 million, with estimates ranging from $363.96 million to $389.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $85.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.18 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.81.

OCFC stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $38,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,000,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,699,000 after purchasing an additional 108,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,177,000 after acquiring an additional 350,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,909,000 after acquiring an additional 37,444 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,048,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,440,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 879,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,326,000 after acquiring an additional 231,053 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

