8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) vs. Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Head to Head Review

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) and 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.6% of Phunware shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Phunware shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of 8X8 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Phunware has a beta of 11.83, suggesting that its stock price is 1,083% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8X8 has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Phunware and 8X8’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware $10.00 million 36.41 -$22.20 million ($0.37) -12.95 8X8 $532.34 million 4.76 -$165.59 million ($1.19) -19.03

Phunware has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 8X8. 8X8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phunware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Phunware and 8X8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware -429.56% -560.65% -75.52% 8X8 -29.99% -80.05% -19.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Phunware and 8X8, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware 0 0 2 0 3.00 8X8 1 7 6 0 2.36

Phunware currently has a consensus price target of $1.88, indicating a potential downside of 60.86%. 8X8 has a consensus price target of $32.85, indicating a potential upside of 45.08%. Given 8X8’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 8X8 is more favorable than Phunware.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc. engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide. The company was founded by Alan S. Knitowski and Luan Dang in February 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

