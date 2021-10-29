$908.34 Million in Sales Expected for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to report sales of $908.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $893.00 million to $925.01 million. iHeartMedia reported sales of $744.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year sales of $3.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.52 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IHRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 47,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,880,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in iHeartMedia by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in iHeartMedia by 857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iHeartMedia by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $19.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.17. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $28.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.49.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

