9,302 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,945,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,165,000 after purchasing an additional 155,142 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,214,000 after acquiring an additional 647,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $885,143,000 after acquiring an additional 150,445 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,290,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $881,351,000 after acquiring an additional 174,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976,714 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,837. The firm has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $164.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.10.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WM. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

In other Waste Management news, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $88,733.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,086,036. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

