$950.97 Million in Sales Expected for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will report $950.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $968.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $934.75 million. Colfax reported sales of $805.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year sales of $3.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $985.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.17 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $7,422,368.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,334,249.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales acquired 125,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $5,737,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,084 shares of company stock worth $14,859,663 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Colfax by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,549,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,687,000 after acquiring an additional 97,220 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Colfax by 469.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Colfax by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after buying an additional 54,007 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Colfax by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Colfax by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 958,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,988,000 after buying an additional 172,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFX opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64. Colfax has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $52.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average is $45.86.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

