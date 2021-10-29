AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Given New $129.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $124.00 to $129.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.08.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $5.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,539,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,974,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.12. The company has a market capitalization of $202.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Resource Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 18.7% during the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 19.0% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

