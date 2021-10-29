Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,553.91

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,553.91 ($20.30) and traded as low as GBX 1,486 ($19.41). Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,506 ($19.68), with a volume of 168,490 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,553.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,538.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile (LON:ASL)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.