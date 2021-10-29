Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Abiomed worth $13,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABMD. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 55.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABMD. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.60.

In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,663 shares of company stock worth $12,469,301 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $343.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 102.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $346.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.12. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $242.73 and a 1-year high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

