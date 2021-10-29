ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 454,610 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.37% of ABM Industries worth $10,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 977,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 52,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,016.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $43.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.00.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

