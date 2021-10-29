Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Stake Cut by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 1.48% of Absolute Software worth $10,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Absolute Software by 458.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. 63.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABST opened at $11.28 on Friday. Absolute Software Co. has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.66 million, a PE ratio of 141.02 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.21.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

ABST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities downgraded Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Absolute Software in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST).

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.