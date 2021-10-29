Abyss Trading Up 5.5% This Week (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. In the last seven days, Abyss has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $7.30 million and approximately $131,777.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Abyss alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00049878 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.08 or 0.00230674 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00098570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

ABYSS is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.