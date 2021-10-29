accesso Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LOQPF) Trading 3.9% Higher

accesso Technology Group plc (OTCMKTS:LOQPF)’s stock price traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.65. 16,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 5,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.21.

accesso Technology Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LOQPF)

Accesso Technology Group plc, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The firm operates through Ticketing and Distribution and Guest Experience segments.

