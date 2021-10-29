Accuray Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 4,912 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,660% compared to the typical volume of 178 call options.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Accuray news, CFO Brandon W. Green sold 8,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $34,582.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joshua Levine purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $54,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,380.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $154,650 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Accuray by 20.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Accuray by 24.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Accuray by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Accuray by 2.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Accuray by 10.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accuray stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $4.95. 714,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,991. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28. Accuray has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $449.75 million, a PE ratio of -68.86 and a beta of 1.86.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $110.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accuray will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

