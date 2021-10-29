AceD (ACED) Trading 78.8% Higher Over Last Week

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last week, AceD has traded 78.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. AceD has a total market cap of $337,529.73 and $124,947.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AceD alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000871 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.