Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Short Interest Update

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,700 shares, an increase of 139.1% from the September 30th total of 147,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACER opened at $2.33 on Friday. Acer Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13. On average, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACER. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 38.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

