ACoconut (AC) Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. ACoconut has a total market cap of $704,445.33 and $76,212.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000428 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

