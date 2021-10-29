Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,351 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.81% of Acutus Medical worth $18,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 13,392 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

AFIB opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $34.35.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 844.29% and a negative return on equity of 100.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFIB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.