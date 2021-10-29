Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX) rose 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.17 and last traded at $27.15. Approximately 75,759 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 39,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.85.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $591,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,193,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,492,000.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.