adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADDYY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $165.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82. adidas has a 52 week low of $147.88 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. adidas had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that adidas will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of adidas by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of adidas by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

