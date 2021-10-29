ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 104.5% from the September 30th total of 674,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ADTX stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32.

Get ADiTx Therapeutics alerts:

ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.37). Sell-side analysts expect that ADiTx Therapeutics will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADiTx Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics by 322.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 52,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADiTx Therapeutics

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.