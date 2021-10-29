Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Update

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the September 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ATEYY stock traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.15. 5,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,455. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.58. Advantest has a 12-month low of $56.24 and a 12-month high of $105.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Advantest had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $887.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advantest will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Advantest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Advantest

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

