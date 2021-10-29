AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ DWAW traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $38.40. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,328. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $41.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DWAW. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 164,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 86,419 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,170,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,247,000 after purchasing an additional 39,430 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the second quarter valued at $654,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 86,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter.

