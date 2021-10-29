AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DWUS stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $39.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $39.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DWUS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,268,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,211,000 after buying an additional 169,147 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $738,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 95,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter.

