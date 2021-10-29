AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ) Stock Price Down 0.5%

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.26. 4,848 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 9,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned approximately 2.46% of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

