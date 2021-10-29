AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ) Trading 0.1% Higher

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ) traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.56 and last traded at $22.56. 943 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.50.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.