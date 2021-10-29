Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AEGXF. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.31 target price (down previously from C$24.50) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$16.31 target price (down previously from C$19.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.04 price objective (down from C$23.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.04 price objective (down from C$22.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.81.

OTCMKTS AEGXF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.38. 2,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515. Aecon Group has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $17.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

