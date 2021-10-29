Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) CFO Todd Waltz Sells 10,000 Shares

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) CFO Todd Waltz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AMTX traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. 892,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,535. Aemetis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aemetis by 109.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Aemetis by 16.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

