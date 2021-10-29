Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) CFO Todd Waltz Sells 23,099 Shares

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) CFO Todd Waltz sold 23,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $448,120.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AMTX stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 892,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,535. Aemetis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81. The company has a market cap of $630.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of -0.16.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $54.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMTX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 16.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.