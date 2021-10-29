Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $39.68

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.68 and last traded at $39.68, with a volume of 101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $7.0748 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 12.39%. Agile Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.59%.

About Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY)

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

