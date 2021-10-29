Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,435 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Agilent Technologies worth $80,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 66,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 39,055 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

Shares of A opened at $155.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.76. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.65 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on A. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

