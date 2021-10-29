Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Maxim Group

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was upgraded by research analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.80% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $42.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.27. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.66 and a beta of 1.47.
In other news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melvin L. Keating purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.45 per share, for a total transaction of $41,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,970 shares of company stock worth $710,067 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Agilysys by 76.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Agilysys in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 36.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Agilysys in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
