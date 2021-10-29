Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Maxim Group

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was upgraded by research analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.80% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $42.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.27. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.34 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melvin L. Keating purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.45 per share, for a total transaction of $41,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,970 shares of company stock worth $710,067 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Agilysys by 76.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Agilysys in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 36.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Agilysys in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.