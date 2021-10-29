AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,600 shares, an increase of 107.5% from the September 30th total of 124,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

RERE traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 346,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,136. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70. AiHuiShou International has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $18.49.

Get AiHuiShou International alerts:

AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $289.27 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AiHuiShou International will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RERE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.80 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RERE. Barings LLC acquired a new position in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at about $27,415,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,278,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,163,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,849,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for AiHuiShou International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AiHuiShou International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.