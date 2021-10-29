AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, a decline of 83.9% from the September 30th total of 678,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on AIkido Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AIKI opened at $0.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.51. AIkido Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.55.

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AIkido Pharma by 2,753,862.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,542,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 1,542,163 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AIkido Pharma by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 80,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AIkido Pharma by 310.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 346,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 261,937 shares during the last quarter. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

